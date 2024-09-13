AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 300 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $101.92 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

