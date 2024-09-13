AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

