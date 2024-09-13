AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.5 %

ARCO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.