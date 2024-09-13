AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.5 %
ARCO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
