AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

