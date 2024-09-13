AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Price Performance
Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
