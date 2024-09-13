Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $167.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

