AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 12,972 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

