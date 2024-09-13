AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,695 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $232.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.94.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

