AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 9,981 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,064,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,530,000 after purchasing an additional 751,078 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

VICI opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.