AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 279.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

