AGF Management Ltd. Buys 3,497 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,631,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CME Group
In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Price Performance
Shares of CME stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.69.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
