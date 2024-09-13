AGF Management Ltd. Buys 40,075 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 204.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Welltower by 88.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after buying an additional 523,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 159.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.