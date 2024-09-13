AGF Management Ltd. Buys 5,170 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.93. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

