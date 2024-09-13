AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Samsara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,351 shares of company stock worth $73,177,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

