AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $195,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $599.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.