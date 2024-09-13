AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in CSX by 57.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.