AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after acquiring an additional 768,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.