AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.