AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

