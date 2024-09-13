AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

