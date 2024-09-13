AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FOX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

FOXA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.