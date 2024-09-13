AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $230.03 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

