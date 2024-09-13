AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after buying an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after buying an additional 1,206,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

