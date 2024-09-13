AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VBR opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

