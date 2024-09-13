AGF Management Ltd. Has $6.41 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.