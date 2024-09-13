AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,171 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.