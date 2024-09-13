AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.97.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.06.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

