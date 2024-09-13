AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 2,802 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $589,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

