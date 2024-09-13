AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 4,161 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $237.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $233.24. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

