AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 8,248 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.