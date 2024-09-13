AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

