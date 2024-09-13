AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

