AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,429 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

