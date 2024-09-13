AGF Management Ltd. Sells 125,230 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125,230 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

