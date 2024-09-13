AGF Management Ltd. Sells 23,192 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FirstService by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $181.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

