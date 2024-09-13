Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $1,020,300.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,067,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.4 %

Agilysys stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.