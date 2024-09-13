Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $1,020,300.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,067,800.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00.
Agilysys Trading Down 0.4 %
Agilysys stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
