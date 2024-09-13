Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $155.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

