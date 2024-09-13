Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $155.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

