Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 13,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.