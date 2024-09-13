AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.34 and a 12 month high of $210.53. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

