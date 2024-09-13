American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Trimmed by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.9% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 37,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 251.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 98,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

