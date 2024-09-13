AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $464,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.94.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.