Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

