Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 904.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

