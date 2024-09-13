Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $52.60

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

