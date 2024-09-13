Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.02

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Andersons Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Andersons by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

