Andra AP fonden Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

