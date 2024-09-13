Andra AP fonden Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,211.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of VMC opened at $236.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.41. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
