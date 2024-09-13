Andra AP fonden Has $725,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $148.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

