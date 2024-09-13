Andra AP fonden Has $90,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $339.03 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.23 and its 200 day moving average is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

