Andra AP fonden Invests $459,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 129,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grab by 82.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.